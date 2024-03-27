Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $285.26 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $285.26 million and $43.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001979 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001610 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

