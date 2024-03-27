ICON Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $343.45 million and $34.47 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 986,459,509 coins and its circulating supply is 986,458,435 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 986,312,388.9338062 with 986,312,129.2994349 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.35424615 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $79,520,211.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.