Audius Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.28 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $354.07 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.