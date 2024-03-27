Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00006075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $154.96 million and approximately $47,350.40 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.27545298 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $36,649.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

