SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,462. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

