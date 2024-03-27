Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 99 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

KLA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $687.53. 125,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

