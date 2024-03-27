Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. 3,656,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,382,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.