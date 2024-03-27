ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 344.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $7,805,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Riskified by 78.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $7,214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 86,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

