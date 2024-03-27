IFG Advisory LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AOS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,107. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $89.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

