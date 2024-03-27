ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,334 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 279,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,675 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNT remained flat at $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 76,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,434. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $540.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Cognyte Software Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.