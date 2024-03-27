NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.53. NuScale Power shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 5,248,940 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.90.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 1,233,898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 54.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,132,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $10,090,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 853,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 68.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 351,171 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

