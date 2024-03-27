SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Hershey by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Hershey stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.86. 210,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,492. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

