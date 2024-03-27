SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 10,561,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,473,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

