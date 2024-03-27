Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 201.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LUCD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 8,334.14% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 878,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 101,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

