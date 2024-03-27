iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.83

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.83 and last traded at $90.48, with a volume of 75215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.