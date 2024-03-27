IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.38. The stock had a trading volume of 200,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $189.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

