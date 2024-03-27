Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $3.27. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2,191,913 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 29.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $815.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

