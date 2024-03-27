Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.06

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $927.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWV. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 110,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.