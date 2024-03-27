IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 299,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

