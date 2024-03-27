JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.70

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 470182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

