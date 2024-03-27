PFG Investments LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,144. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

