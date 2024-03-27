S.A. Mason LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 346,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

