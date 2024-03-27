S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

FUN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. 38,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

