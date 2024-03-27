IFG Advisory LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,704,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 81,372 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 265.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 50,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 221.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 1,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,501. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1311 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

