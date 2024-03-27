High Note Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.91. 506,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,747. The stock has a market cap of $381.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

