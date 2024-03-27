Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $98.74. 526,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. Elastic has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,054,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,141,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,473. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

