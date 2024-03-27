Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.38. 184,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,500. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.04 and its 200-day moving average is $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $334.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

