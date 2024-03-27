Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 101.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 605,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 266,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,674. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

