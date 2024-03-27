Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 305,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

