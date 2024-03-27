Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.21. 1,183,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,330. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.