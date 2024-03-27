Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

SAP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.03. The company had a trading volume of 238,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.00 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $122.74 and a 52 week high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

