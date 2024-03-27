Trust Co of the South Purchases Shares of 14,369 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. 1,814,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,306,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.