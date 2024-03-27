Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,532.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

