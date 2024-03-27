D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 73,572 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,572 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.