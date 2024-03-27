Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $38,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $227.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

