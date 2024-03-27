Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$14,938.50 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,493.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,938.50.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE FFH traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1,482.77. 10,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,405.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,264.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$870.31 and a 52-week high of C$1,563.49.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.6163683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $19.871 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,725.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

