Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin Purchases 2,500 Shares

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4295866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

