Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 411.5%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 15,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

