Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UAL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

