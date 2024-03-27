Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,050,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,855,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

