Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.44. 133,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,979. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SONY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

