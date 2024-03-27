Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 488,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.12. 20,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

