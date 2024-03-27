Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.55. 1,439,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,676. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $168.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

