Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KDP. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. 3,823,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,909,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,994,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,167 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 725,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 311,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,998,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,933,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

