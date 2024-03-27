Conflux Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $211.19 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,316.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.80 or 0.00780181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00135335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00195943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00133417 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,984,071,481 coins and its circulating supply is 3,846,570,970 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,983,934,510.08 with 3,846,434,496.86 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.51226245 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $195,508,849.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

