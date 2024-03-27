AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.90

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 69653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in AerCap by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

