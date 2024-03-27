Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.84

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.84 and last traded at $136.41, with a volume of 357320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

