ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,020 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cellebrite DI worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 295.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 135.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 422,057 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

