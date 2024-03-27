ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Perion Network worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,573,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Perion Network by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 117,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 69,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,280. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

