American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.16

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $78.16 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 447744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

